A PHAB time is had by all at Christmas party

The Uckfield PHAB Club Christmas party took place on Saturday, December 22.

The members were treated to a buffet, a disco which was won in a competition and provided by Off the Wall Entertainment.

Santa hands out gifts Picture by Ron Hill

Face painting also featured and there were plenty of opportunities to make things in arts and crafts.

The Mayor of Uckfield Cllr Spike Mayhew attended with his wife Wendy and Uckfield FM also came along to join in the fun and show their support. The Lions Sleigh brought along a special visitor and the big man in red gave everyone presents.

Following the presents, the Chairman and Trustee of the Club, Janine Williams, was absolutely stunned to receive a wonderful donation from Uckfield Lions for £3,000 which was a result of the annual car rally organised by Lion Cllr Chris Macve. This donation is going towards the purchase of a magic carpet which the club will share with other groups.

Janine said: “A PHAB fun filled time was had by all. We are so lucky to have this club and I am so grateful to my volunteers, who give up their time and the community that support us – thank you.”

More presents from Santa Picture by Ron Hill

If you would like to join our club, you are so welcome.

We meet fortnightly on a Saturday between 1.30 and 4pm and it is for all ages.

Please contact Janine Williams on 01825 749826 – 07910 556588 or email Uckfield Phab (uckfield.phab@gmail.com)