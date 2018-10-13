A pigeon covered in engine oil, and the conundrum of rat traps

Rescuers were called out to a trapped fox in North Street Brighton last week. It had fallen into a basement area of a block of flats.

Rescuers cornered the fox on a narrow space which made capture relatively easy.

They were then able to secure the fox and lift it up out of the basement so the fox could be released back into the safety of the garden.

Luckily the fox was not injured in any way and ran off, relieved to be free once more.

On the way back to the hospital, driving through the back roads, rescuers had to slam on the brakes after spotting a small bundle of something in leaves at the side of the road.

They jumped out and found the little bundle was in fact a small hedgehog.

As he was looking rather lost, underweight and hungry they decided to pick him up and bring him back to the casualty centre where he was soon tucking into a free dinner.

We have also had a poor pigeon come in from a truck yard in Wivelsfield Green.

The bird was certainly in a bit of a sticky situation being covered head to tail in engine oil.

Our care team had their work cut out and as removing oil is not easy on feathers.

They spent several hours cleaning him and trying to get as much of the oil off as possible to ensure did didn’t end up ingesting the oil.

He was given medication and treatment to help.

We have had yet another hedgehog caught in a rat trap.

That is the third on this year.

As we have said before placing such a trap where it can catch a non-target species, like a hedgehog, is an offence.

Sadly the British Hedgehog Preservation Society did not reach the 100,000 signatures on their petition required to prompt discussion in Parliament about the horrible A24 trap and the concerns so many people have about it killing hedgehogs.

They are asking for your continued support on this. Ruth George (MP for High Peak) has set up an Early Day Motion (EDM) for MPs to sign. Please would you write and ask your MP to sign it.

You can also support the 38 degrees petition which is still live and can be found at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/our-hedgehogs-need-help and their call to action asking people to email Michael Gove direct which can be found at https://speakout.38degrees.org.uk/campaigns/hedgehog-traps-speakout-24-04.

It is possible over the next month, that I may not be able to write my column every week, as I have been signed off work.

I need to spend some time to recuperate and recover from what has been a very difficult year.

Thank you to all the staff and volunteer who are trying to cover in my absence.