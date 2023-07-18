A riot of colour at Ferring Gardening Club's Summer Show

Judge, Paul Dalby, was impressed with the quality of the blooms and awarded Best in Show (the Gilligan Bowl) to Gwen Newman for a magnificent bunch of sweet peas and she also won the Sweet Pea Cup.
The Gladys Butler Cup went to Liz Green for her arrangement entitled "Summer Seashore".
The Butler Cup for mixed garden flowers was awarded to Maureen Jackson, while the Garden Flowers Cup was won by Suzanne Green and the Adpar-Jones Cup went to Jim Gray for the best single rose.
The Rose Cup is awarded for most points in the rose classes and after a bumper entry, Maureen Jackson came out the winner.
The Gladiolus Cup went to Anita Parkes, a new member, for a beautiful white spike and Mabs Welch, one of our long-standing members, won the Fruit Cup.
The Homecraft section offered some mouth-watering entries and we were pleased to welcome back Sue Halstead as judge.
The Williamson Cup was awarded for an intriguingly titled "Strawberry Streusel Cake" and went again to Mabs Welch.
The overall winner was Marian Patterson who received the WHR Cup for many high quality entries.
The Club is looking forward to its Autumn Show on Saturday September 16, so make a date in your diaries.