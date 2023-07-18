NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

A riot of colour at Ferring Gardening Club's Summer Show

After a difficult spring, members rallied to produce a wonderful array of colour at Ferring Gardening Club's Summer Show. Numbers of entries were up and purple, pink and orange were very much the order of the day.
By Denise PottonContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

Judge, Paul Dalby, was impressed with the quality of the blooms and awarded Best in Show (the Gilligan Bowl) to Gwen Newman for a magnificent bunch of sweet peas and she also won the Sweet Pea Cup.

The Gladys Butler Cup went to Liz Green for her arrangement entitled "Summer Seashore".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Butler Cup for mixed garden flowers was awarded to Maureen Jackson, while the Garden Flowers Cup was won by Suzanne Green and the Adpar-Jones Cup went to Jim Gray for the best single rose.

Most Popular
Best in Show Winner Gwen NewmanBest in Show Winner Gwen Newman
Best in Show Winner Gwen Newman

The Rose Cup is awarded for most points in the rose classes and after a bumper entry, Maureen Jackson came out the winner.

The Gladiolus Cup went to Anita Parkes, a new member, for a beautiful white spike and Mabs Welch, one of our long-standing members, won the Fruit Cup.

The Homecraft section offered some mouth-watering entries and we were pleased to welcome back Sue Halstead as judge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Williamson Cup was awarded for an intriguingly titled "Strawberry Streusel Cake" and went again to Mabs Welch.

Best in ShowBest in Show
Best in Show

The overall winner was Marian Patterson who received the WHR Cup for many high quality entries.

The Club is looking forward to its Autumn Show on Saturday September 16, so make a date in your diaries.