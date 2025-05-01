Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After sell-out critically acclaimed runs at both the Adelaide and Melbourne Festivals this year, Katie Reddin-Clancy presents the European premiere of her new theatre show End Game at this year’s Brighton Fringe for four performances between May 10-31 at the Ironworks Studios.

End Game is directed by Abigail Graham (The Globe, The Lyric, The Bush) and stars Katie who also wrote the play.

Spokeswoman Elia Taiganides said: “End Game tells the story of Joanie, an eccentric cabaret performer, who finds herself in The Afterlife, guided by her spirit guide Pam through a soul review. As she reflects on her life, she confronts the lessons of Earth School only to discover it's not all about her. The story delves into the profound realisation that life is about the impact we have on others. For Joanie, that means her impact on Eva. But who’s Eva?

“Part The Secret, part Warrior of Light, part Eat, Pray, Love, the show highlights the big questions that most of us are afraid to answer. It explores one woman’s journey at Earth School as she searches for her soul’s purpose. This is sliding door moments wrapped around a character-driven dramedy with original storytelling and bold cabaret moments. This darkly comedic solo show blends evocative theatre, taking audiences on a journey with emotion and surprising revelations.

“This is a show for anyone who has asked ‘What am I doing here?’ and understands that The Universe we exist in is so much bigger than our brains can compute! End Game is for those interested in exploring what happens in The Spirit and parallel worlds and The Great Awakening. You might be about to have your mind opened!”

Elia added: “Award-winning actor and writer Katie Reddin-Clancy is based in Brighton and is a multi-disciplinary artist who is particularly interested in work that awakens, inspires and brings joy through storytelling from the female, outsiders’ perspective. Her show Grace was nominated for Best New Play at the Brighton Fringe 2018. She premiered End Game at Adelaide Fringe Festival, taking it to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and finishing with the Sydney Comedy Festival.”