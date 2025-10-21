A suitcase of cash, deadly weapons and an infamous unsolved murder...

It’s a tightrope the cast are enjoying walking as they mix comedy and thriller in the new Torben Betts’ play Murder At Midnight which plays Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from October 27-31 and Fareham Live from November 18-22.

Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty), Susie Blake (Victoria Wood’s as Seen on TV, Coronation Street) and Max Bowden, best known for his role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, and Katie McGlynn (Waterloo Road, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) line up in a deliciously twisted crime caper like no other.

It’s New Year’s Eve in a quiet corner of Kent and a killer is in the house…

Jason is Jonny ‘The Cyclops’, a notorious gangster; also in the house are his glamorous wife, his trigger-happy sidekick and his mum who’s seeing things, plus her very jittery carer. There is also a vicar who’s hiding something, plus a nervous burglar dressed as a clown.

Throw in a suitcase full of cash, a stash of deadly weapons and one infamous unsolved murder… and what could possibly go wrong, Jason says. Clearly lots of things, and that’s the fun of it all. One house. Seven suspects and a Murder at Midnight…

“It's Torben’s new play. He has a proven track record. This is a standalone play its own right and it's set in the Kent marshes. There is a stash of weapons and a suitcase of cash and a chainsaw… it is great fun. It is set in the modern day. It is now and there really is something for everybody. If you are a crime buff you will love it. If you're a comedy buff you will love it, and the character is a joy to play. Playing a baddie is always good. But it's the ensemble really and it's the situation. If you are into your crime dramas, which seem to be very, very popular at the moment, then this is for you but it's also very humorous and it's also a tad twisted. It's wonderfully written.

“Torben was there from the get go if we ever needed anything changed. We rehearsed in London and he comes to see it quite often which is great. It is really good to create the role. It gives you more freedom but I think you've always got to take ownership of whatever it is you are playing. But it's really lovely that the writer is very much on our side. Someone described it as what if Quentin Tarantino was to write a farce… this is what he would produce! You can read into that a great deal and it's got some great twists. It's not your staid old thriller. It's really modern in that respect.”

As for the popularity of thrillers: “I think it hangs on that desire to work things out. Whether you are playing Agatha Christie’s Poirot which I have done or Sherlock Holmes which I have done, people love to work it out but actually this is very different. A lot of those plays suffer from the fact that they are deadly, deadly serious but with this one there is a lot of humour and gags and it is well under two hours and I think you come out smiling. It's got both elements, the thriller and the comedy and that's quite something.

“You can feel that the audience are really invested. They make as much noise in the stalls as we do on stage! You can hear them laughing but you can also sense them trying to work it out. When you hear the umming and the ahhing, you know that they are invested from the get go. There is a common denominator and when you can hear them and they are vocalising you know that you have got them. I think they can certainly guess what is happening but everything happens so rapidly and I think it's really good that you can take the audience by surprise. That's always good in the theatre.”

Jason was recently in Cludeo 2, and he loves to stay in touch with the theatre: “When you are a young drama student your mind is really focused on doing theatre. That's what you can do but when you leave drama school maybe you'll get the opportunity to work in TV and film and you part ways with the theatre but it's always really great to be able to come back to it and to get your fix and to get working your theatrical muscles again. It has always been there for me and I always love to dip my toe into the theatre again and to remind myself of the joy of it.”