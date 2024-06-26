A Sussex primary school has been awarded World Class School status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westbourne House School in Chichester has been accredited with World Class School status within a group of innovative, international High Performance Learning (HPL) schools.

Mrs Barbara Langford, Deputy Head - Academic, said: "Our accreditor, Jane Gandee, Head of St Swithun's School in Hampshire praised the whole of our Westbourne House community: pupils, parents and staff. She commented that she was impressed by all the children she met from Pre-Prep to Year 8, who could talk about their learning in a thoughtful and articulate way. Qhat a brilliant community achievement."

At Westbourne House, we use the High Perfromance Learning philosophy (HPL) that believes that everyone can succeed if given the correct learning skills. No child can get left behind.

“The HPL philosophy has not changed what we teach or our holistic approach to education, but it has changed how we teach; by systematically and consistently showing pupils how to become good learners though everything they do at school from academic lessons to pastoral and co-curriculum initiatives.

“We teach students the cognitive skills and the values, attitudes and attributes needed to become good learners and this powerful combination of emotional and cerebral characteristics helps draw the best from every pupil.

“It has given the pupils more autonomy for their learning, enabling them to take intellectual risks confidently, talk about and question their learning, be more creative in their thinking. Pupils now realise that hard work not only involves deliberate practice but also perseverance and resilience, all while working with empathy to help others and develop a concern for society and the part they play in it.

“These skills are not only good for passing today’s exams but also for succeeding in the future, whatever that holds. We look forward to continuing to develop these skills to empower our children’s learning further.

Professor Debra Eyre, the founder of HPL, said: "Westbourne House truly is an exceptional school that others can look to for inspiration."