A twist on Macbeth's three witches at the Chichester Fringe

A very different take on the three witches from Macbeth is heading to the Chichester Fringe this summer.

Iona Rose will offer Three Witches Brew (40 mins), a new comedy stage play about the three witches, but not as you know them. They are out on a hen do when they get a phone call from Lady Macbeth asking them to fake a prophecy for her husband.

The cast will aim to give audiences a fun, accessible way to get into Shakespeare – thanks to the Chichester Fringe’s brand-new commissioning grant scheme: £250 offered to two successful artists or companies to help bring their work to life. Iona is one of the winners, Lin Robinson the other for the drama Toil.

Three Witches Brew will be performed on June 7, 19:30-20:10 at One-o-Four, 104 The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JR.

For Iona, it will be a very happy return to Chichester where she studied musical theatre (music) at the university, graduating last year.

“I came up with this idea with the two other cast members, a friend of mine from Chichester University and another friend that I met at college and they are just the two funniest people that I know. I was at Chichester from 2022-24 and so was Ellen. I had a magical time in Chichester. I learned to tap dance in Chichester and I never thought that I would like that! It was very different to any other place I've ever lived before and it was incredibly intensive which I think is what you need when you are doing musical theatre. We were on campus 25 hours a week. We got lots of time with the same lecturers so that they really got to know us. And it was in Chichester that I learned that I really wanted to go into comedy. Before that I took myself very seriously. I wanted to be Cosette in Les Mis and all that but the first time I stood up in class and did a funny song, I just loved the response.”

As for the show: “I have always been a Shakespeare fan and I studied Macbeth at school. It has always had a bit of a special place in my heart and I was looking for a trio of some description that had an interesting dynamic and an untold back story. I love the fact that in Macbeth the witches are almost inexplicable. There is no reason that they are there. We just don't know what is going on. And you've got Lady Macbeth as the linchpin that puts every single pawn on the chess board.

“In this piece we meet the witches in modern times at a hen do and then they get a call from lady Macbeth to come to tell her husband that he going to be the thane and then king, and even though they are very, very drunk they decide to try to do what she wants. As you can imagine, it is very chaotic.

“They are witches. The idea is that they can move through time and history so it's not so much that they're making up a prophecy and creating the future. It is more that they have lived through that future.

“With the witches you've got the three stereotypes. You have the boss and the mischievous one and the dumb one. You have the one that is really highly organised and wants to get all the dates and times and opening hours for the hen do and will do the same for the prophecy. And you've got the one that is really trying to be helpful but there was nothing really going on behind her eyes. And then you've got the third one, the friend that is always trying to do a runner. She loves playing pranks and trying to get in the way of everyone’s plans!”