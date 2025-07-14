A visual story of survival from "someone who wasn’t expected to make it through"

Brighton film-maker, musician and painter Emma Hames offers the exhibition TOXSICK at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from July 19-27.

Born in the hills of Shropshire and later moving to Surrey, her life changed dramatically in her twenties after she suffered a severe neurological injury caused by a commonly prescribed anti-anxiety medication. The injury – known as benzodiazepine-induced neurological dysfunction – left her battling intense, often disabling symptoms for years, she says.

Her upcoming documentary film, TOXSICK, explores what she calls a hidden global health crisis, “the catastrophic harm caused by certain prescribed medications and the silence surrounding it.” Told from her personal experience and the voices of others affected, Emma calls it “both an exposé and a call for change.”

The 999 art exhibition was born from this same story. During her near decade-long recovery, when Emma was mostly housebound and struggling to survive, she turned to painting and music as lifelines.

“Creating became a way to process grief, rage, hope, confusion – and to stay connected to some sense of meaning when the world felt out of reach. 999 is not just an art show. It’s part of the wider TOXSICK movement. It’s a visual story of survival, created by someone who wasn’t expected to make it through – and now refuses to stay silent.”

The exhibition includes:

● Nine original 30” x 30” artworks, painted using acrylic, charcoal and mixed media.

● Each piece reflects a stage in the healing journey – physical, emotional, and spiritual.

● Limited-edition signed prints of each artwork are available in three sizes, with all proceeds supporting the continued production of TOXSICK.

“For those unfamiliar with the topic, TOXSICK addresses a growing medical and mental health crisis – one affecting millions worldwide. It explores the untold dangers of certain psychiatric drugs, the failures of medical systems to acknowledge harm and the resilience of those trying to heal without a road map.

“This exhibition invites people into that world – not with statistics or jargon, but through raw, emotive, powerful art. It’s a testament to what it means to endure, to create in the face of destruction and to turn pain into purpose. Whether you're an art lover, a healthcare professional, someone who's been through something similar, or just curious, this is for you.”

Emma added: “I grew up loving art and won my first art competition as a kid. I then decided to study environmental science at university to gain understanding of issues I wanted to explore through documentary filmmaking. Graduating in the 2009 recession I then pivoted to a teaching degree for safety and security.

“Whilst there I contracted a virus that affected my lungs. Undiagnosed I was left unable to breathe properly for a year – one consequence of which was anxiety and a prescription for an anti-anxiety pill that would change the course of my life.

“I’ve spent the last decade of my life surviving a brain injury caused by this medication. Art in various forms (painting, drawing, film, photography, music) helped me survive. As such, I’ve not really established myself as an artist, nor have formal training or education in this area. All of what I’ve produced is just a gut-level, visceral expression of this lived experience. I am excited to continue developing my practices, exploring the intersection between creativity and healing, and connecting with others who share these passions.”