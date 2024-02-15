BREAKING

A 'wheel' success for transport festival!

The Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club has recently made donations totalling £8,000 to ten local charities in the Eastbourne area. The huge sum was raised by the club at their bank holiday August three day show at Broad Farm, Hellingly last year and charity representatives were on hand to receive their cheques at a recent club meeting.
By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The wide variety of charities recipients included St.Wilfrid’s Hospice (£1250), The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital (£1250), Eastbourne RNLI (£1250), KSS Air Ambulance (£1250), East Sussex Hearing (£500), Living Life (Eastbourne) (£500), Matthew 25 Mission (£500), JPK Sussex Project (£500), Children with Cancer Fund (£500) and the Eastbourne & District Preservation Trust (£500).

Club Secretary, Dave Bone, said, “The 2023 Festival of Transport, last August was fortunately blessed with reasonable weather, which boosted record numbers of entrants and visitors. It is amazing that, after 47 years, our show is as popular as ever. As a result, we are delighted to be able to maintain our annual donations to local charities, which over the years have totalled a figure well in excess of £250,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave added “Preparations are now well in hand for the 2024 show in August, when we are looking forward to displaying over 1,000 varied, historic transport exhibits together with other family events.”

Most Popular
EHCV Chairman Steve Young (centre) with local charity representatives.EHCV Chairman Steve Young (centre) with local charity representatives.
EHCV Chairman Steve Young (centre) with local charity representatives.

The Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club meets on the 4th Thursday of the month at the Langney Sports Club in Priory Lane. New members and guests are always welcome. Contact the Secretary, Dave Bone, on 01323 843186, for details or view the club web site www.ehvc.biz