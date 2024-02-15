A 'wheel' success for transport festival!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wide variety of charities recipients included St.Wilfrid’s Hospice (£1250), The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital (£1250), Eastbourne RNLI (£1250), KSS Air Ambulance (£1250), East Sussex Hearing (£500), Living Life (Eastbourne) (£500), Matthew 25 Mission (£500), JPK Sussex Project (£500), Children with Cancer Fund (£500) and the Eastbourne & District Preservation Trust (£500).

Club Secretary, Dave Bone, said, “The 2023 Festival of Transport, last August was fortunately blessed with reasonable weather, which boosted record numbers of entrants and visitors. It is amazing that, after 47 years, our show is as popular as ever. As a result, we are delighted to be able to maintain our annual donations to local charities, which over the years have totalled a figure well in excess of £250,000.”

Dave added “Preparations are now well in hand for the 2024 show in August, when we are looking forward to displaying over 1,000 varied, historic transport exhibits together with other family events.”

EHCV Chairman Steve Young (centre) with local charity representatives.