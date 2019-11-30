A22 collision: man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A 47-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A22 at Maresfield.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a black Lotus Elise and a Ford Focus estate at 11.34am.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision

The road is currently closed both ways. Read more: Air ambulance sent to collision on A22 at Maresfield

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The driver of the Lotus, a 47-year-old man, from Newick, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

"Two occupants, of the Focus, a 57-year-old and a 13-year-old boy from Hartfield sustained minor injuries.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with dash-cam footage of either vehicle to get in contact quoting 513 30/11/19.."