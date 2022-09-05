Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the road shortly before 10pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One lane of the road was closed until around 12.30am on Saturday (September 3).

“The driver of the vehicle was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a collision on the A23 Northbound, Muddleswood to Hickstead, at about 10pm on Friday, September 2

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added that the fire service also responded to the collision on the A23 Northbound, Muddleswood to Hickstead.

They said: “Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Burgess Hill and Henfield to the scene, as well as fire engine from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe before leaving the scene at around 10.30pm.