A23 crash near Albourne: ambulance, fire service and police called to incident
A driver was taken into the care of the ambulance service after a crash on the A23 near Albourne on Friday night (September 2), Sussex Police have said.
Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the road shortly before 10pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One lane of the road was closed until around 12.30am on Saturday (September 3).
“The driver of the vehicle was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added that the fire service also responded to the collision on the A23 Northbound, Muddleswood to Hickstead.
They said: “Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Burgess Hill and Henfield to the scene, as well as fire engine from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
“Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe before leaving the scene at around 10.30pm.
“South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police were also in attendance.”