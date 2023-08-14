BREAKING
A busy road in West Sussex is closed after a collision.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

Horsham Police issued a statement on social media at 4.40pm today (Monday, August 14), confirming its response to a collision on the A24 in Washington.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the A24 in Washington between the Findon and Washington roundabouts. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

According to AA Traffic sources, a trailer rolled over on A24 London Road.

Severe delays are said to be increasing northbound between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and A283 The Pike.

