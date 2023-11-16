BREAKING

A24 closed in West Sussex as air ambulance responds to serious collision

‘Severe delays’ have reported after a serious collision on the A24 in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene this morning (Thursday, November 16).

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike. Traffic will need to be held on the opposite side for air ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side.”

Most Popular
The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

West Sussex Highways also reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

A post read: “Closure! – A24 northbound and southbound, from Findon Village to Washington Roundabout due to RTC. Emergency Services are on scene.”

The AA has reported ‘severe delays’ on A24 Findon Road southbound between High Street and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Severe delays’ are also said to be increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

The emergency services have been approached for more information about this incident and the road closure.

Related topics:A24TrafficWashington