A24 closed in West Sussex as air ambulance responds to serious collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene this morning (Thursday, November 16).
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike. Traffic will need to be held on the opposite side for air ambulance.
"Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side.”
West Sussex Highways also reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter).
A post read: “Closure! – A24 northbound and southbound, from Findon Village to Washington Roundabout due to RTC. Emergency Services are on scene.”
The AA has reported ‘severe delays’ on A24 Findon Road southbound between High Street and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).
‘Severe delays’ are also said to be increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.
The emergency services have been approached for more information about this incident and the road closure.