A24 collision between Worthing and Horsham: Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

According to traffic reports, the collision happened at the Findon roundabout in Washington this afternoon (Monday, August 22).

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on the northbound A24 in Findon at around 1.15pm today.

A24 collision between Worthing and Horsham

According to police, a 58-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’.

One lane of the road remains closed at this time (as of 6pm on Monday August 22).