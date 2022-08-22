Edit Account-Sign Out

A24 collision between Worthing and Horsham: Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The A24 is partially closed between Worthing and Horsham following a collision this afternoon.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:03 pm
According to traffic reports, the collision happened at the Findon roundabout in Washington this afternoon (Monday, August 22).

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on the northbound A24 in Findon at around 1.15pm today.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’.

One lane of the road remains closed at this time (as of 6pm on Monday August 22).

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact [email protected]

