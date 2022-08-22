Edit Account-Sign Out

A24 collision: Lane closed between Horsham and Worthing

The A24 is partially closed between Worthing and Horsham, following a collision this afternoon (Monday, August 22).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:55 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:55 pm

According to traffic reports, the collision happened at the Findon roundabout in Washington.

Lane one (of two) is closed, resulting in heavy traffic on A24 London Road northbound from A280 Long Furlong to A283 The Pike.

Police officers are reportedly carrying out investigation works.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

