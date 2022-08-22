Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to traffic reports, the collision happened at the Findon roundabout in Washington.

Lane one (of two) is closed, resulting in heavy traffic on A24 London Road northbound from A280 Long Furlong to A283 The Pike.

Police officers are reportedly carrying out investigation works.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

