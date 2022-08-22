A24 collision: Lane closed between Horsham and Worthing
The A24 is partially closed between Worthing and Horsham, following a collision this afternoon (Monday, August 22).
According to traffic reports, the collision happened at the Findon roundabout in Washington.
Lane one (of two) is closed, resulting in heavy traffic on A24 London Road northbound from A280 Long Furlong to A283 The Pike.
Police officers are reportedly carrying out investigation works.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
