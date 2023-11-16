A24 collision live updates: Major West Sussex delays backing onto A27 after serious incident as air ambulance lands
The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene this morning (Thursday, November 16).
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike. Traffic will need to be held on the opposite side for air ambulance.
"Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side.”
Council is supporting emergency services with road closure
West Sussex Highways update
'Gridlock' in Worthing
An eye-witness has told the Worthing Herald that traffic is 'gridlocked' in the town, as motorists are diverted away from the A24.
Severe delays are building on the A27, as shown by this AA Traffic map
Latest AA update
Here is the latest update from AA Traffic News
"Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road both ways between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and A283 The Pike. Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side."
Everything we know so far
'Severe delays’ have been reported after a serious collision on the A24 in West Sussex today (Thursday, November 16). The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene.
