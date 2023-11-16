BREAKING
Live

A24 collision live updates: Major West Sussex delays backing onto A27 after serious incident as air ambulance lands

Here are the latest traffic updates after a serious collision was reported in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:48 GMT
The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene this morning (Thursday, November 16).

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike. Traffic will need to be held on the opposite side for air ambulance.

"Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side.”

Follow live updates as they happen below.

A24 closed in West Sussex as air ambulance responds to serious collision - Live updates

12:05 GMT

12:02 GMT

Council is supporting emergency services with road closure

12:01 GMT

West Sussex Highways update

11:53 GMT

'Gridlock' in Worthing

An eye-witness has told the Worthing Herald that traffic is 'gridlocked' in the town, as motorists are diverted away from the A24.

Severe delays are building on the A27, as shown by this AA Traffic map

Gridlocked traffic has been reported in Worthing after the closure of the A24 following a serious collision Gridlocked traffic has been reported in Worthing after the closure of the A24 following a serious collision
11:49 GMT

Latest AA update

Here is the latest update from AA Traffic News

"Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road both ways between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and A283 The Pike. Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side."

11:42 GMTUpdated 11:59 GMT

Everything we know so far

11:41 GMTUpdated 12:01 GMT

A24 closed in West Sussex as air ambulance responds to serious collision - Live updates

'Severe delays’ have been reported after a serious collision on the A24 in West Sussex today (Thursday, November 16). The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene.

Follow live updates as they happen here

