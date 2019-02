An accident on the A27 at Falmer is causing delays this morning.

Traffic reports say the A27 Falmer Hill is partially blocked eastbound due to the accident.

The accident happened on the A27 at Falmer

Traffic reports say the accident happened at the B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

READ MORE: Major road in Brighton closed both ways

Boy thrown on to bonnet of car after Brighton collision ‘apparently uninjured’