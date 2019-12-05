A27 at ‘standstill’ after series of incidents between Eastbourne and Lewes

Traffic is reportedly at a standstill after a series of incidents on the A27 between Eastbourne and Lewes.

A car and motorcycle are said to have collided at Drusilla’s roundabout on Station Road at about 2.10pm, and another incident involving a car is causing blockage on the same road at Common Lane.

There have been a series of incidents on the A27 this afternoon.

The motorcyclist in the first incident has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, the ambulance service said.

More recently ambulances were called to a collision on the Polegate Bypass at 4.10pm, with one person being treated for whiplash.

Meanwhile a broken down lorry is also causing heavy delays both ways on the A27 at The Street, by the Barley Mow pub.

Congestion tails bail to Polegate for westbound traffic, and to the Southerham Roundabout in Lewes eastbound.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There is no further information available at this time.