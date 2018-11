Two cars collided on the A27 outside Brighton this morning.

One lane was blocked and there was slow traffic due to the incident on the eastbound carriageway from A23 London Road (Patcham,) to Coldean Lane (Stanmer) at about 7am.

Emergency services are on scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

