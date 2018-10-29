A27 closed after woman reportedly falls from railway bridge

UPDATE: Emergency services are currently responding to an incident on the A27 near Lewes, which has closed the road in both directions.

A woman is reported to have fallen from the railway bridge which spans the road, between Ashcombe Roundabout and Southerham Roundabout, and is being treated for serious injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

“There are no further details available at this stage.”

News of the incident emerged shortly before 4.40pm today (Monday, October 29). Severe delays are being experienced, with the closure in place between the two roundabouts.