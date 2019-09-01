A27 closed as horse lorry on fire twice near Eastbourne and in Rother

The A27 near Eastbourne was closed after a horse lorry was on fire twice last night (August 31).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters were called to the Pevensey Bypass at just after 8pm.

The fire on the A27 closed the road during the night. Picture: Dan Jessup

Two fire engines were sent to the HGV lorry, and police attended for traffic management.

All horses and drivers were accounted for, and crews used four breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

A recovery vehicle was called to pick up the lorry, which drove to Etchingham in Rother, East Sussex.

At around 2.20am, another fire was detected in the lorry so fire crews from Burwash and Battle were called to extinguish the flames.

A cause of the fire has not been determined so far, the fire service said.

The incident was left with Sussex Police.

