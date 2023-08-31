BREAKING
A27 closed for hours after lorry sheds load in West Sussex

A section of the A27 was closed between Sompting and Worthing after a lorry shed its load last night (Wednesday, August 30).
By Sam Morton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Sussex Police closed a section of the A27 at Sompting westbound after ‘multiple reports of debris on the road’.

“The first call was received at 9.50pm reporting glass, plasterboard, wood and metal believed to have come from a lorry,” a police spokesperson said.

"The road closure was handed over to highways while the road was cleared and it was reported to have been lifted shortly after 1am.”

