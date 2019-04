The A27 eastbound remains closed this afternoon (Wednesday, April 24) due to a Road Traffic Collision near the Beddingham Roundabout.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that traffic travelling westbound was queuing from Selmeston.

AA Traffic News said the closure was in place from the roundabout to Lacys Hill, the turn-off to Glynde.

Highways England said there had been a collision and all emergency services were on the scene.