A27: Collision on major Worthing road - one person taken to hospital

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
A collision on the A27 in Worthing caused severe delays to traffic this morning (Thursday, June 20).

Three cars were involved in the collision which happened near Lyons Farm, Broadwater, at about 7.40am.

One driver was taken to hospital, police have confirmed.

The road was blocked following the collision, causing ‘severe delays’ and queueing traffic, according to AA Traffic News.

It has now fully reopened.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

