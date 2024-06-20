Three cars were involved in the collision which happened near Lyons Farm, Broadwater, at about 7.40am.
One driver was taken to hospital, police have confirmed.
The road was blocked following the collision, causing ‘severe delays’ and queueing traffic, according to AA Traffic News.
It has now fully reopened.
1. A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic
Collision near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
2. A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic
Collision on A27 roadPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
3. A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic
Collision near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
4. A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic
Traffic is queueing nearbyPhoto: Eddie Mitchell