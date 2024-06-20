Collision near Lyons Farm Retail ParkCollision near Lyons Farm Retail Park
A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic

By Megan Baker
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:16 BST
Traffic is queueing on the A27 following a collision on a major road in Worthing.

Two cars were involved in a collision just before 7.30am this morning, according to AA Traffic News.

The road was blocked earlier this morning, though one lane has reopened Eastbound.

Photos show several ambulances, police cars and the fire service on the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

More on this as we have it.

Collision on A27 road

Collision on A27 roadPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Collision near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is queueing nearbyPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is queueing near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

