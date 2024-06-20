Two cars were involved in a collision just before 7.30am this morning, according to AA Traffic News.

The road was blocked earlier this morning, though one lane has reopened Eastbound.

Photos show several ambulances, police cars and the fire service on the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

More on this as we have it.

1 . A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic Collision on A27 roadPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic Collision near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

3 . A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic Traffic is queueing nearbyPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

4 . A27: Collision on major Worthing road - 'severe' delays to traffic Traffic is queueing near Lyons Farm Retail ParkPhoto: Eddie Mitchell