Firefighters joined a significant emergency response to the collision on the A27 Shoreham Bypass on Thursday evening (July 18).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.12pm on Thursday evening to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A27 westbound on the Shoreham Bypass at Holmbush.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Shoreham and Worthing to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters extricated one person from one of the vehicles after removing the side and roof of the vehicle.

“The westbound carriageway was closed for around half an hour to allow emergency service staff to work safely, with one lane reopened initially to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.”

Sussex Police confirmed those involved in the collision suffered ‘minor injuries only’ and there were ‘no arrests’.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “SECAmb were called shortly after 5.30pm to reports of an RTC near Slonk Hill Road in Shoreham.

"Crews assessed and treated one person at the scene before taking them to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment.”

National Highways reported at 6.25pm on Thursday (July 18) that lane one (of two) was closed on the A27 westbound between A270 and A283 near Shoreham-by-Sea ‘due to a collision’.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) added: “Emergency services are in attendance.

“There are approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing 40 minutes delays above normal travel time.”

The fire service advised motorists that the westbound carriageway was ‘likely to remain closed for some time’, and drivers were ‘urged to find an alternative route’.

In an update at 7.45pm, National Highways said traffic had been temporarily stopped on the A27 westbound ‘to allow emergency services to work safely at scene’.

Traffic had been released by 8pm but the lane closure remained in place for recovery work.

The Government agency added: “There are delays of 30 mins above normal travel time.”

A further update at 8.30pm read: “All lanes are now reopen. Delays clearing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”

