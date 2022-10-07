Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 delays following Chichester collision

Emergency services have been scrambled to Fishbourne Roundabout this afternoon following a collision.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:49 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:50 pm

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Fishbourne Roundabout at about 4pm today (Friday, October 7) following reports of a collision between a car and a van.

There have been heavy delays in the area following the collision, according to eye witness reports.

Traffic sources show delays continuing along the A27 towards Fishbourne.

Traffic stock image

