A27 delays following Chichester collision
Emergency services have been scrambled to Fishbourne Roundabout this afternoon following a collision.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Fishbourne Roundabout at about 4pm today (Friday, October 7) following reports of a collision between a car and a van.
There have been heavy delays in the area following the collision, according to eye witness reports.
Traffic sources show delays continuing along the A27 towards Fishbourne.
