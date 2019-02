A van has been destroyed by fire on the A27 near the Cophall Roundabout.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, near McDonald's, at around 7.30pm yesterday, and sent one fire engine.

Firefighters at the scene of a van fire on the Cophall Roundabout on the A27. Picture: Dan Jessup

Crews used a hose reel and foam to douse the flames, which took 40 minutes.

They left the scene at around 8.10pm.

Police were in attendance, but no-one was injured, a fire spokesman said.

