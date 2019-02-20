A27 in Kingston blocked after van and motorbike collide

The A27 in Kingston is partly blocked due to a collision between a van and a motorbike, according to reports.

The collision reportedly took place on the Ashcombe Roundabout on the A27.

Travel news

Police are on the scene and directing traffic past the scene of the collision on the roundabout.

More to follow.

