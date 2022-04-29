Sussex Police said officers received a report of a lorry off the road on the A27 at Fishbourne, on the eastbound carriageway, at around 3.45am.

"A tree was also felled which resulted in a road closure," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road was cleared in conjunction with our colleagues from both the Highways Agency and Hampshire Police."

Police said the road was confirmed by officers as fully open at around 7.30am.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information can contact police via emailing [email protected], quoting serial 149 of 29/04.

