A27: Police close East Sussex road after bomb discovery
A major road through East Sussex closed at rush hour yesterday (July 11) after an unexploded bomb was discovered nearby.
Police confirmed they closed the A27 near the Drusillas roundabout, in Polegate, after ‘potential unexploded ordnance’ was found in a nearby area of water.
The road was closed at about 5.25pm and drivers were asked to avoid the area ‘if possible’.
In a statement, the police force said: “A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and we are awaiting the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.”
The road has now reopened.
