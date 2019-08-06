A27 road closure for investigation near Polegate

The A27 east and westbound carriageways near Polegate are set to be closed due to a Highways England investigation.

The road closure will be between Wilmington Crossroads and Folkington Road from 8pm to 6am on Monday, August 12 until Thursday, August 15.

Highways England contractors will be investigating ground conditions as part of work for proposed footpath improvements.

Polegate Town council said eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A26 at Southerham Roundabout and continue northbound to Little Horsted Roundabout, taking the third exit off the roundabout onto the A22/Hailsham bypass to Cophall Roundabout, Polegate where they can re-join the A27 to continue their journey eastbound. Westbound traffic will use this diversion in reverse order.

Local residents and pedestrians will be provided with ‘escorted access’ but there may be a short wait whilst the area is made safe.

The diversion will be accessible for all vehicles.

Story by Logan MacLeod.