A27 traffic: Four vehicle collision causes heavy traffic
Motorists are facing severe delays following a four-car collision on the A27 this afternoon (Thursday, October 6).
The incident took place near Berwick Village just after 3.30pm today. The A27 is partially blocked, according to traffic reports, and there is queuing traffic following the collision.
Sources have said four cars collided on the A27 eastbound near Pound Lane and there is congestion up towards West Firle with travel time estimated between 15 and 20 minutes.
More on this as we have it.