Ambulances and police cars in a cordoned off area on Old Shoreham Road in Hove on Tuesday evening, July 19

BBC Radio Sussex said the road was closed both ways ‘due to an accident involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian between the A2023 Sackville Road and St Joseph’s Close’.

They also reported that the air ambulance was at the scene.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took these pictures, which show ambulances and police cars in a cordoned off area.

