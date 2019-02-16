A272: Police confirm accident at Ansty is ‘serious’

The A272 at Ansty remains closed both ways following an accident.

The accident reportedly happened next to the cricket ground at around 4.30pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident at Ansty

Police have now confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the ‘serious’ accident.

A spokesman said: “We are dealing with a serious accident. Officers are at the scene. Two vehicles were involved.”

The spokesman could not provide any further details at this stage.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for a comment.

