Officers responded to a report of the car being abandoned and damaged in Brougham Road on Thursday, May 30, evening.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a damaged, abandoned car in Brougham Road, Worthing, around 8pm on May 30.

“Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1348 of 30/05.”