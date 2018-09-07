ABBA tribute performance one of the highlights of festival

The Hailsham Festival, one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar, gets under way tomorrow (Saturday, September 8).

The town is gearing up for a varied line-up of talented regional artists and a feast of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment.

The festival attracts a cross-section of artists and performers from the South East and further afield, and offers a wide variety of exhibits and performances to suit all tastes.

The 16-day series of events will take place at various locations in and around Hailsham until Sunday, September 23, and is being organised again by the Hailsham Festival Committee and the team at Gallery North.

The Mayor’s Opening Concert, which takes place at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday, September 15, will feature musicians from the church (The Pilgrim Ensemble) as well as a performance by Hailsham Choral Society and the professional soprano, Opera Mayhem’s Noa Lachman.

Other performers announced for this year’s festival include renowned ABBA tribute band Abalicious (Hailsham Parish Church, Thursday, September 13, 8pm) and jazz band The Helen Sharpe Quartet (Chapter 12 Wine Bar, Saturday September 22, 8.30pm)

There will be performances of Oh What A Lovely War! at the Summerheath Hall (Thursday, September 20) presented by Hailsham Theatres, as well as a Folk in the Yard event at The King’s Head in South Road (Saturday September 15, 3pm) – sure to be a crowd-pleaser – and Hailsham Community College Ensembles will be performing once again at Hailsham Pavilion (Sunday, September 23, 3pm).

The programme will also feature a Singing Workshop at Callender’s Restaurant (Saturday September 22, 10.30am), as well as a Three-Minute Fix film competition, Adult Short Story Competition and Poetry Competition as part of the line-up.

Town Mayor Cllrr Nigel Coltman said: “Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent and it will be an honour for me to be part of this year’s festival and invite the community to put the festival dates in their diaries.

“Alongside new events, old favourites will return to keep residents entertained and bring visitors from across the region to our fantastic and vibrant town.”

Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chairman of Hailsham Town Council’s Communities Committee, said: “I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events, activities and workshops for all the family.”

For more information please visit www.hailshamartsfestival.co.uk