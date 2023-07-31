NationalWorldTV
Accessible gardening at Worthing allotment

Humber Avenue Community Allotments (HACA) are proud to dedicate their new accessible plot to Jeff Smith, a long time allotmenteer.
By Judy KaraContributor
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

On Monday August 7, which would have been Jeff Smith's 90th birthday, the Mayor of Worthing, The Honourable Jon Roser will be dedicating the plot in Jeff's memory.

The event will take place at 2.15pm at Humber Avenue Allotments. It will also be attended by both of his daughters, directors and members of the HACA committee.

The accessible plot is the first purpose built plot for disabled people in Worthing.

There is also an area set aside for school children with learning difficulties to grow vegetables etc. The building of the plot was undertaken by allotment members and funded by a charitable donation.

It has been a great success with all available space quickly taken.

Owing to the obvious need further accessible plots are planned, offering inclusivity to anyone who wants to garden. This is obviously good for people's physical and mental wellbeing.

We welcome enquiries to the availability of future accessible plots. Information can be found how to apply on www.humberavenueallotments.co.uk