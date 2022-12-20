ACROMAX gymnasts turn themselves upside down to raise over £850 for charity

The evening saw gymnasts perform a series of spectacular routines, combining age groups, abilities, and experience, to a delighted and incredibly supportive audience. From the youngest members to past gymnasts who came back to perform, the evening was enchanting: with solos, duets, and trios, a circus inspired group, aerial hoop work, tumbling, boys' groups, intricate choreography, and stunning costumes, there was something for everyone.
In total, the event raised over £850 - no mean feat for this time of year!
The club would like to thank their coaches - who are all voluntary - gymnasts, parents, and everyone else who made the evening such a success. What a wonderful way to finish 2022!