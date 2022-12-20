Edit Account-Sign Out
ACROMAX gymnasts turn themselves upside down to raise over £850 for charity

ACROMAX Gymnastics Club and Performance Group held its annual Christmas charity night last Thursday. The club, based at Freedom Leisure Helenswood, has over 80 members, and is truly a club with a heart; giving all proceeds from the night to local charities.

By Isobel LambieContributor
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 9:17am
Le Cirque! Gymnasts performing in a circus inspired piece
The evening saw gymnasts perform a series of spectacular routines, combining age groups, abilities, and experience, to a delighted and incredibly supportive audience. From the youngest members to past gymnasts who came back to perform, the evening was enchanting: with solos, duets, and trios, a circus inspired group, aerial hoop work, tumbling, boys' groups, intricate choreography, and stunning costumes, there was something for everyone.

In total, the event raised over £850 - no mean feat for this time of year!

The club would like to thank their coaches - who are all voluntary - gymnasts, parents, and everyone else who made the evening such a success. What a wonderful way to finish 2022!