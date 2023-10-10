Act now to claim Home Upgrade Grant funding in Crawley

Residents in Crawley can now get free upgrades to make their homes more energy efficient which could be worth up to £38,000 per household.

Crawley Borough Council, along with 23 other councils in the region, successfully bid for £41.4 million in funding from the Government. This money comes from the Home Upgrade Grant and aims to help households on lower incomes which don't have gas central heating.

Anyone may be eligible for free upgrades if their home is not heated by gas, has poor energy efficiency and is on certain benefits or earns less than £31,000.

Upgrades available under this offer include wall insulation, air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Crawley Borough Council Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, Cllr Bob Noyce, said: “We’re fortunate to have a share of this Home Upgrade Grant funding, so be sure to get your application in soon if you qualify because we expect this amazing opportunity to be very popular.

“We know that homes using electric, such as night storage heaters, are less efficient and more expensive, so here is a chance to use far newer technology to save on your bills without having to pay a considerable amount for the investment yourself.”

Solar panels usually cost about £6,000 to install but recipients won't have to pay a penny through this funding, and they’ll probably save over £500 per year.

Solid wall insulation, which can cost up to £10,000, can also be installed for free and save a similar amount. Air source heat pumps, worth about £14,000, could reduce home energy bills by up to £1,000 a year.

In the last year alone, the Warmer Homes programme has installed fully-funded heat pumps, solar panels and insulation that will deliver £10 million in lifetime bill savings, an average annual saving of £251 per household on energy bills and has abated over 50,000 tonnes of CO2.

This scheme is available now and will be open until 2025; funding is awarded on a first come, first served basis.