Active Sussex announces finalists for the Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2023

The finalists for this year’s Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards have been revealed.

Previously known as the Sussex Sport Awards, the new name and logo reflects Active Sussex’s new Getting Sussex Moving strategy.

This year there are nine awards, with the Environmental Sustainability Awards and the Rising Star award categories new this year.

Finalists for the Active School of the Year category include Southwater Junior Academy, in Southwater and Thomas A Becket Junior School, in Worthing - both who were finalists last year. A new finalist this year is St Peter & St Paul C E (VA) Primary School, in Bexhill-on-Sea.

Last year's winners

The Community Engagement Award attracted many entries, but this year’s successful finalists included Active Hastings, The Y.E.S Project, and Hastings Rounders.

The Environmental Sustainability category is a very important category in these awards, with Active Sussex making a commitment to promote environmental sustainability as part of its environmental social governance policy.

The award is designed to highlight an organisation or project that is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact and advocate this crucial area of work to others. The finalists are South Downs Leisure, Crowborough Athletic Football Club, and Freedom Leisure.

The Health Improvement Award recognises the outstanding contribution of a Sussex-based health professional or small team in supporting residents into physical activity - something Active Sussex is developing through its Sussex Health Instructor Network.

Finalists in this category include Jas Gray and Heather Jury - both Active Hastings GP Link Workers - Jan Sheward, Dwayne Clevett and the Cancer United team, and the 20/20 Health team.

The Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award is always a sought after award. This year the finalists include Parable Dance, Maidenbower Colts Football Club, and Defiant Sports.

There are so many paid and volunteers who help deliver sport and physical activity in Sussex and the Outstanding Contribution to Sport and Physical Activity category looks to praise those that have dedicated many years to this sector.

This year the finalists in this category include Wendy Pritchard, for her services to swimming; Ken Benham, for his services to football; and Emma Greenough, for her work in promoting sport and physical activity in schools.

New this year, the rising star award looks to celebrate those who have recently joined the sector with two people from Defiant Sports - Joel Lock and Aaron Bishop - in the running to win alongside Bailey Newman, from Up-Grade Training and Therapy.

Volunteer of the Year sees last year’s winner Eric Douglin, organiser of the World Club Basketball Tournament, a finalist, alongside Amy Walker, from Hastings Rounders, and Richard Coleman, from Maidenbower Colts Football Club.

Our awards would not be the same without the much anticipated Sports Personality of the Year category.

This year the three finalists are athlete Amber Anning, cricketer Georgia Adams, and powerlifter Aneela Rose.

Brian Clark, chair of Active Sussex trustees, said: “As is the case every year, there has been an exceptionally high standard of entries.

“There is magnificent work going on in Sussex in the sport and physical activity sector and these awards help shine a light on some of those incredibly dedicated people who help Sussex residents - young and old - get active.

“We look forward to seeing people at the awards on November 30 and revealing this year’s winners.”

The special awards ceremony to announce the winners will take place on Thursday, November 30 at the Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove.