Activities for Hailsham's young people during run up to Christmas

Hailsham Youth Service continues to go grow, providing a range of opportunities and activities for young people in the town between the ages of 11-17.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project during the run up to Christmas including open ski, skiing lessons and ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre and activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, in addition to a Christmas-themed pottery glazing class at Belle's Pottery, LaserQuest at the David Lloyd Centre and a Christmas Youth Party event scheduled for Friday 15th December (taking place at the James West Community Centre - details to be announced soon).

The Friday Night Project, which is funded and managed by the Town Council's youth service division - Hailsham Youth Service - working with Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings, will also continue to be a feature in young people’s social events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I'm confident it will continue to be successful well into the future," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

Friday Night Project activities from Hailsham Youth Service

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook has commended the Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council’s youth workers.

Cllr Holbrook commented: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision - including the Friday Night Project - and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team."

"It is a great achievement that the Town Council, its youth service and project partners continue to come together to give young people opportunities to engage in exciting recreational activities. Furthermore, since becoming mayor five years ago, it has been a pleasure to work with the youth service team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad