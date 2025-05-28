Adam Beattie & Fiona Bevan offer Grayshott gig

Grayshott Folk Club’s next gig at Grayshott Village Hall features Adam Beattie & Fiona Bevan on Wednesday, June 4.

Club spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “I first saw Adam Beattie and Fiona Bevan play at St Christopher's Church in Haslemere in May 2023. Each accompanied the other as they played and sang and played their own compositions. I enjoyed that gig so much I booked Adam & Fiona for Grayshott Folk Club on Friday, February 23 2024.

“It’s wonderful to welcome them back again so soon and this gig is one of many Adam and Fiona are playing across the whole of the UK in May and June 2025, having just returned from a highly successful tour in Italy where their popularity is also growing quickly.

“Scottish singer/songwriter and guitarist Adam Beattie is a celebrated artist of the London scene and has toured widely in the UK and throughout Europe. Having roots in Scottish folk music and a lifelong interest in old time jazz and blues, Adam’s music is defined by his distinctive lyrical voice, narrative lyrics and finger-style guitar playing.

“His current solo album Somewhere Round The Bend has received widespread critical acclaim. Adam previewed the title track from his upcoming new album Home Fires Burning at Haslemere and Grayshott and is currently hoping to crowd-fund the cost of its recording. He doesn’t want to hurry the project but instead wants to ensure it is the best it can be. That costs a pretty penny so he’s hoping for some financial support and pledges from his growing fan base.”

Des added: “In the music world, Fiona Bevan is recognised as a highly-accomplished songwriter, achieving a number-one album with Kylie Minogue and penning hit songs with household names such as Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker, Steps, Dan from Bastille and many more.

“Her collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Little Things, became a number one hit in 13 countries. Fiona is currently writing with Nile Rodgers and working with new artists including Joy Crookes, Zak Abel, Ewan Mainwood, Tom King & Tamzene amongst others.

“As well as writing songs, Fiona is also a talented performer, whose unique voice is instantly recognisable. When I saw her perform with Adam in Haslemere, she played acoustic and electric guitars as well as double bass. Her songs and performances come straight from the heart, and she draws her audience in with her warmth and honesty.”

Tickets £18 available from Grayshott Post Office (in person only). Reservations by phone with Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096 and online from Ents 24.