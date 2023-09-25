Adoption agencies join forces to keep brothers and sisters together

A Brighton based charity is among adoption agencies from across the UK who have come together with a joint mission to stop brothers and sisters who are waiting in care from being separated when adopted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost half of children currently waiting in care* are part of a family group and voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) are looking for people who can offer them a permanent and loving home.

Parents And Children Together (PACT), which has an office in Brighton, is one of 23 VAAs from all over the UK who have together created a guide for people considering adoption containing helpful information and advice from parents who have already adopted sibling groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Hunt, Adoption Service Director from PACT said: “The impact on children in care who are separated from their brothers and sisters to enable them to find a permanent family is huge and causes anxiety and loss for children who have already experienced a difficult start in life.

“Yet so few people feel equipped or able to consider adopting a sibling group of three, or even four children.

“We are excited to be part of this project sharing first hand, heartfelt experience and advice from families who have already done this incredible thing of adopting a sibling pair or group.”

VAAs are specialists in finding families for children who wait the longest in care. They work in partnership with local authorities to find families for children waiting for a permanent home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations who have intensive services to provide families with vital support both when the children are placed and into the future.

Maggie Jones, chief executive of the Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies (CVAA) which represents VAAs across the country said: “Brother and sisters who are adopted together are often the only constant thing in each other’s lives in times of huge upheaval, loss and trauma.

“The voluntary adoption sector are specialists in finding families for sibling groups and being there for them with bespoke packages of support for as long as its needed.”

Download a copy of the advice guide at https://www.pactcharity.org/adoption-agencies-join-forces-to-keep-brothers-and-sisters-together/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PACT is looking for adoptive parents from across southern and central England. Find out more about PACT at www.pactcharity.org. To find your nearest VAA visit https://cvaa.org.uk/agency-finder/