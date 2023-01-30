Adur and Worthing Trust launch latest round of grants for creative projects

The Adur and Worthing Trust are excited to announce the launch of Creative Commissions 2023.

Karen Simporis at the launch of Creative Commissions 2023

Adur and Worthing Trust is the local charity behind the popular Colonnade House and the successful partnership with Worthing Borough Council that has brought the creative hub to the town. An important part of their work as a charity is to help get ideas and new creative businesses off the ground, and that’s where the Creative Commissions come in.

Now in its sixth year, the Trust wants to see creative projects ‘brought to life’ by residents of Adur and Worthing. The first launch event was held at Colonnade House, Worthing on 24 January which welcomed a spread of creative practitioners & organisations as they heard about how they can access the grants of £500 - £1000. A second launch event is taking place on 30 January at FreedomWorks - Fabric, Lancing.

New for 2023, the Trust is supporting the inaugural Worthing Festival which takes place for the first time in June 2023. The Trust has set aside £500 – £1000 for a new project, to take place at Colonnade House. The project must meet the funding criteria and take place during Worthing Festival 2023.

Examples of the projects that received funding in 2022 are currently being exhibited at Colonnade House until February 4 and are viewable on the Colonnade House website.

Deadline for submissions is midnight 5 March 2023. Full details can be found here > https://colonnadehouse.co.uk/about/creative-commissions/

About the Trust:

Adur and Worthing Trust was formed in 2015 and is a registered charity and Company Limited by Guarantee.