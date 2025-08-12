Adur Arts Live Festival promises musical highlights

Adur Arts Live Festival kicks off on Saturday, August 16, with all concerts in St Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham, BN43 5DQ.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunchtime concerts are Saturdays 12-1pm.

Spokesman Chris Gander said: “We are starting with The Rude Mechanicals Folk Ensemble (August 16). Led by Barry Ruffell, the band have a brand-new line-up and will present their famed programme of folk tunes from around Europe and beyond.

“August 23 – The early music ensemble Pastores will captivate you with their authentic blend of music from the past, mixed in with a couple of their own newly composed tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“September 6 – Louisa Duggan will be performing pieces by JS Bach, Debussy as well as little known harpist composers of the 20th century such as Henriette Renie and Marcel Tournier who wrote beautiful, impressionistic pieces for the harp.

“September 20 – World renowned violinist Steve Bingham will present a concert of music for solo violin, utilising electronics and live-looping. Multi-layered pop covers sit alongside specially written new music including a work by locally based Chris Gander

“October 18 – Yes, they are back by popular request. The ever-engaging, hugely-entertaining Shoreham's own sea shanty crew the Wellington Wailers, present a programme of shanties from the age of sail with their usual wit and charm.

“October 25– If you want something excitingly new with music hot of the press, this is the one for you. CoMA are a band of skilled musicians who will present new music from locally based as well as international composers.”

Sunday afternoon concerts 3.30-4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 31 – Brighton Guitar Quartet: “The BGQ explores a range of music spanning continents and centuries, often featuring new music by local composers and their own unique arrangements.”

September 28 – Members of the BBCSO – Shirley Turner (violin), Peter Mallinson (viola), Nicholas Bayley (double bass), “featuring the world premiere of Reciprocity, a fantastic duo for viola and double bass by John Alexander, as well as a selection of toe-tapping trios for this unusual combination. This inspiring concert will include jigs to jazz, memorable jingles and jubilation aplenty.”