Adur’s Big Help Out for the Coronation weekend in Shoreham

The coronation Monday bank holiday on May 8 was marked in a very special way, right in the centre of Shoreham-by-Sea.

RNLI volunteer's signed up a new crew member at AVA's event

Adur’s Big Help Out was a celebration of the effort in the District. Organised by Adur Voluntary Action in co-operation with St Mary de Haura church, it reflected the theme that has been set nationally to go alongside the coronation itself held on Saturday May 6.

The event showcased the work of local charities and groups that rely on the unpaid effort and commitment of local people, and gave Adur residents a chance to see the difference that such involvement in good causes makes in the area.

Organisations represented ranged from large national charities that are active locally, like the RNLI, MIND, and GamCare to smaller groups who were seeking to improve the life of their community. There was plenty of time for people to ask about the work on display, and many signed up to be volunteers with the attending charities.

Cat Arnold, CEO of Adur Voluntary Action, said: “This was a brilliant chance to bring local charities and networks together, a wonderful celebration of this important national event, and at the same time to pay tribute to organisations that work tirelessly throughout the year.

"We usually don’t know they are there until we need them, but this was the chance for us all to find out what they do, and the part they play in the life of Adur.”

The Vicar of St Mary’s, the Rev Andrew Bennison, explained why the church was so glad to be able to host the event. “As a church at the heart of Shoreham, we believe passionately in the value of volunteering and the way it enriches our local community.

" Like the Coronation itself, voluntary work has both a long history and contemporary relevance – and playing host to the event in our 900-year-old building was perhaps a good reminder of this! We are deeply grateful to Adur Voluntary Action for organising such a unique opportunity to get involved.”

Adur’s Big Help Out took place from 11am-3pm on the 8th May, at St Mary de Haura church, in the middle of Shoreham-by-Sea.

Adur’s Big Help Out

