East Sussex Highways has warned of road closures as three weeks of drainage repair work looms.

Back Lane and New Pond Hill, Heathfield, will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day from Friday, March 1.

A suitable diversion route will be signed on site.

Elsewhere, a drainage investigation will affect traffic in Eastbourne Road, Polegate, for two weeks from Monday, March 4.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.