Advice evening for Eastbourne writers

Author Robert Crouch will be offering advice on writing, publishing and marketing to Anderida Writers members and guests in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Tony Flood said: “Robert, who has written a series of crime mysteries, will be explaining that for those wishing to publish or market their work it's never been easier - but only if they know the choices available and how to use them. He will share his experiences to help writers at every stage of the process, showing how the market can be a friend and a valuable resource.

“Anderida members and guests can also read extracts from their work, up to 600 words, and have it critiqued by Robert and those present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will also be a presentation of the Nigel Gearing Trophy to the winner of the recent short story competition, Mary Moloney.

“Those present will be offered leaflets publicising the performance of Dec Cluskey of The Bachelors pop group in a special event being hosted by Anderida on Tuesday, March, 11th - kicking off at 7.30 pm, again in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel.

“This is a chance to see a singing legend perform some of The Bachelors' greatest hits, including I Believe, I Wouldn't Trade You for the World, No Arms Will Ever Hold You and Diane. Anderida members will gain free admission, while guests will be charged only £5, payable at the entrance to the Garden Suite on the night, providing they email [email protected] to reserve places.”

Picture shows Robert Crouch with his book No Love Lost.