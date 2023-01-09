Advice for Hailsham residents on how to keep safe and healthy this winter

Hailsham Town Council has issued some guidance to residents on how to stay healthy and warm in the winter, as well as some information about who does what locally during the winter months.

WARM SPACES AND WARM BANKS

With the cost-of-living crisis a major problem for many residents, the Town Council is pleased to have recently introduced measures by setting up warm banks to help residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills and stay warm.

The Town Council, like the community at large, is concerned about the town’s residents and what cost-of-living issues many are facing this winter. 'Warm banks' (also called 'Warm Hubs') have become widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils, including those at parish level, having opened them because it is necessary in many cases.

Hailsham residents are reminded that the Town Council has set up a warm bank at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive, situated in Meeting Room 1 and open from 10am to noon on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of February). Everyone struggling with keeping warm at home and paying their energy bills are welcome to attend. Hot drinks are available and people attending are encouraged to bring board games, books and other items with them.

There are several other warm banks currently in operation in Hailsham, including an additional facility set up by the Town Council and Hailsham Youth Service at the Square Youth Cafe at 1 Market Square on Fridays from 11am to 1pm and the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, operating on weekdays from 9am-3.30pm (for over 55s only).

Any additional Warm Bank facilities which open in the town will be added to the Town Council's website: hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

KEEPING WARM AT HOME AND HEALTHY DURING WINTER

+ Who's most at risk from colder weather?

Some people are more vulnerable to the effects of colder weather during the winter months, including:

- people aged 65 or above- babies and children under the age of 5- people on a low income (who may not be able to afford heating)- people who have a long-term/underlying health condition- people with a disability- pregnant women- people who have a mental health condition- Seek advice if you feel unwell

If you are 65 or over, or in one of the other at-risk groups, it's important to seek medical help as soon as you feel unwell.

You can obtain help and advice from:

- a pharmacy – pharmacists can give treatment advice for a range of minor illnesses and can tell you if you need to see a doctor- your GP – you may be able to speak to a GP online or over the phone, or go in for an appointment if they think you need to- NHS 111 – go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111 if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do- Get a flu vaccine

Influenza, or the flu, will often get better on its own, but it can cause serious illness among older and more vulnerable people. Therefore, it is important to get the flu vaccine if you're advised to.

Information on the flu vaccine can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/ If you are aged 65 or over, you are also eligible for the pneumococcal vaccine, which will help protect you from pneumonia.

+ Keep your home warm

Follow these tips to help keep you and your family in good health at home:

- If you are aged 65 or over, or have an underlying health condition including heart or respiratory illnesses, heat your home to at least 18C- On colder nights, use a hot water bottle or electric blanket to keep warm in bed – but do not use both at the same time- Eat at least 1 hot meal a day – eating on a regular basis helps keep you warm- Consume hot drinks regularly- Be sure to draw curtains at dusk and keep doors closed to block out any draughts- Make sure your heating system is checked regularly by a qualified professional

KEEPING SAFE WHEN OUTSIDE DURING WINTER

Colder winter conditions bring with it potential hazards such as snow and ice, therefore the Town Council is urging residents to take extra care when out and about at this time of year.

There are lots of people involved in keeping the town and its roads and footpaths as accessible and safe as possible in winter.

+ General hints and tips

- Check for the latest weather updates before leaving your home- Never assume that roads, footpaths and public spaces have been gritted- Allow yourself more time for your journeys, even short trips to the supermarket or local shops- Dress for the weather at the time and take extra warm clothing with you in the car just in case- If you’re walking or cycling, be sure to wear sensible and suitable footwear- If you use public transport, check bus timetables for cancellations and delays before going out

Who does what?

ESCC is responsible for the highway winter service in Hailsham. With a few exceptions, ESCC grits and maintains the highways, including most of the roads locally.

WDC is responsible for keeping much of the town clean and tidy – including clearing fallen leaves from the pavements. WDC also has some resources which it may deploy to assist its staff, tenants and the general public in snowy and icy conditions, including precautionary salting and gritting of WDC’s car parks as well as some pavements.

Hailsham Town Council (HTC):